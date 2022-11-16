ST. LOUIS — The party began at 4 p.m. outside The Schlafly Tap Room — a local microbrewery draped in red brick that sits in the shadows of St. Louis’ newest state-of-the-art sports venue, CityPark.

Fans wearing St. Louis City SC scarves and the club’s brand-new jersey slowly started to populate the block they called “Louligan Street.” The St. Louligans supporters group was one of many that hung out outside, while other fans retreated inside to grab a drink and stave off another bitter-cold November evening in Missouri, at least for another couple of hours.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism. You can reach me at kylepinnell@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you