In the final seconds of double overtime, the Stephens Stars overcame the Central Baptist Mustangs Saturday afternoon.
The Stars were able to beat the Mustangs in the final contest of their regular season 2-1. An all-round performance helped the Stars stay in the game, even though there were moments that looked grim for the team.
The game started off slow, with neither team able to dominate play. As the game progressed, its pace increased with it. Offensive pressure swayed from one side of the field to the other every couple of minutes.
It was only toward the end of the first half that the momentum swung in the Mustangs favor. By controlling and possessing the ball more, they were able to keep play on the Stars' side of the field.
Stephens was beginning to put itself into an all-too-familiar situation. Numerous times throughout the season, the Stars have dropped games where the other team dominated possession. The opposing teams would consistently attack the Stars' defense until they cracked under pressure. And that's exactly what happened against the Mustangs.
With only a few minutes left in the second period, the Mustangs capitalized on a Stars' defensive mistake to take the lead.
A mixture of cheers and cries erupted from the crowd. One Stars player fell to the ground, another walked off with her head in her hands. For a moment the team seemed defeated, its postseason chances ruined.
But then coach Kurtis Boardsen shouted to his Stars from across the field. He was making substitutions; Stephens still had four minutes to tie the score.
The moment play resumed, the Stars came out aggressive pushing the ball forward. Stephens' Anya Castelli received a pass and rushed forward to score. But a Central Baptist defender fouled Castelli in her attempt to defend, and the Stars received a penalty kick. Castelli converted from the spot to tie the score 1-1. In less than two minutes after conceeding, Castelli had put her team in contention, again. The Stars were back in it.
The first overtime period played similar to regulation with neither side managing to establish its footing in the game. The second overtime period threatened to be the same until its dying moments.
With less than a minute to go, the Stars recovered the ball from the Mustangs. Stephens defender Savana Johnson noticed an opening in Central Baptist's formation. Johnson shot the ball forward where midfielder Peyton Lane ran to the ball and pushed it up to the goal.
Lane was wide open. As she approached, the defenders rushed to stop her. Lane barely managed to kick the ball, but the damage was already done as it dribbled past the goalie, hitting the inside of the net to give the Stars the victory. With 30 seconds left on the clock, the game was called off. Stephens had won.
With Saturday's win, the Stars close out a successful regular season that many doubted as unlikely. Stephens soccer will make its first postseason appearance in the program's history.
While this is an exciting time for the Stars, a daunting matchup against the Columbia Cougars await them. The Cougars are the No. 1 team in the American Midwest Conference and when they last played the Stars, they beat them 8-0. If the Stars wish to get far in the postseason, they will have to make a lot of improvements before facing CC.
The Stars will face the Cougars to open up the AMC Championship Tournament at 6 p.m. Friday in Columbia.