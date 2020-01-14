Stephens basketball romped Lincoln Christian 63-38 Tuesday night behind sophomore guard Cedreanna Lee’s season-high 26-points performance.
Lee started her hot-shooting form by draining two free throws in the opening 20 seconds of the game and she seemed to never looked back. Great offensive bursts from Lee and senior guard Makenzie Jemes saw the Stars race off to a 10-point lead in the first quarter to end it at 17-7.
A great defensive second quarter from the home side stifled the Red Lions’ offense as they went one-of-14 from the field, scoring just two points in the process.
Stephens outscored Lincoln by 22 points in the first half to go into the break up 31-9.
Lincoln guard Kenzie Schlipf started the second half by draining two 3-pointers within the opening 1:10 to cut down the lead to 16, but that was the entirety of the Red Lions’ fightback as Stephens’ defense reestablished its stronghold to keep the game in the Stars’ favor.
Stephens went into the final quarter leading by 19 points at 40-21.
Lincoln would cut down the lead to 16 points to start the final quarter, but the Red Lions’ comeback was cut short again, this time by Lee as the junior guard went on a rampage, scoring 16 points in the final period.
Lee shot 50% from the field, going 10-of-20 from the field. Her 10 made field goals for the game fell just one shy of Stephens all-time (5-9) single-game record.
Jemes, who had seven assists Tuesday night, passed Cara Leis as the third all-time leader for assists in the program’s history.
It was a career night for junior forward Addie Kirchner, who came off the bench to finish with a career-high 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Kirchner also accounted for seven rebounds, which matched her career best.
With Tuesday’s win, the Stars improved their record to 3-1 against non-American Midwest Conference opponents on the season.
Stephens basketball returns to action at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against William Woods University at home.