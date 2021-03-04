Stephens College softball has had little joy against Missouri Valley over the years.
The Stars fell in both matches of a doubleheader against the Vikings on Thursday, as they were defeated 11-1 (five innings) in the first game and 9-0 (six innings) in the second.
Stephens shut out Missouri Valley in just three of the 11 total innings played. Its sole run came in the final inning of the first game while trailing 11-0, as Taylor Ditzfeld ran in off an error from shortstop Natalie Garcia.
The Stars are now 0-10 in their series with the Vikings.
Stephens will face Missouri Valley again in its next matchup, in a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. Monday in Marshall.