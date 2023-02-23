Stephens basketball prepares to face Williams Baptist in the American Midwest Conference quarterfinals Friday after losing to the Eagles on Saturday.
The Stars' record has fluctuated considerably since guard Zaraya March was injured in a Jan. 19 game against Harris-Stowe State. March has yet to return to the court.. The Stars won only one of their final five regular-season games.
In coach Andre Bell's second season, Stephens (16-10, 11-9 AMC) has put together its best record in program history. Following Saturday's loss, the Stars are now ranked fifth in the conference.
Stephens had previously been at the bottom of the pack for a number of seasons. In the 2016-2017 season, the team went 9-21 and finished ninth — coming just two wins shy of eighth-place Williams Baptist and missing out on a tournament berth.
The Stars began the 2017-18 season with a significant slide, going just 6-22 for the year. By 2018-19, the team managed only four wins all season with just two in conference play. The Stars didn't fare much better in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, when the team managed to win only one conference game each year, ending both at the bottom of the rankings.
The program welcomed Bell to the team in the 2021 offseason, and he has been building the Stars' culture ever since. Bell always says not to look at the team's record or ranking, but look at each day. That appears to be working for his team.
The changes Bell made in his first season started to have an effect, but the wins were still hard to come by. The 2021-22 season saw the team go 8-18 with four conference wins and still fail to make the tournament.
This season, however, the Stars' record began to change. They lost just one of their first nine games and at one point put together a six-game winning streak, including a win over AMC powerhouse and local rival Columbia College — a program first.
Now, the Stars stand on the stage of the AMC tournament they have missed in previous years. Stephens faces Williams Baptist, which beat the Stars twice this season, at 5:15 p.m. Friday in Columbia.