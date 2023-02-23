Stephens basketball prepares to face Williams Baptist in the American Midwest Conference quarterfinals Friday after losing to the Eagles on Saturday.

The Stars' record has fluctuated considerably since guard Zaraya March was injured in a Jan. 19 game against Harris-Stowe State. March has yet to return to the court.. The Stars won only one of their final five regular-season games.

