At Silverthorne Arena, the home of Stephens basketball, coach Andre Bell crouched on the sidelines. He fixed his eyes on the Stars, who were making a defensive stand. Seeing his players successfully scramble for a defensive rebound, Bell put his two index fingers in his mouth and blew hard. The players on the court heard the familiar command and quickly switched from defense to offense, running the play and scoring an open 3.
This marks Bell’s second year as Stephens’ basketball coach. The team recorded its best stretch since its inception with a program-best 15-6 (10-5 American Midwest Conference) record. Putting together a strong team was challenging for the first-time head coach, who joined the program after two years as an assistant at Tennessee Tech.
“When I left Tennessee Tech, I want(ed) to come back and be a part of something that you can call your own,” Bell said.
For a college that hasn’t seen much success in recent years (the Stars hadn’t won double-digit games in a season since 2007-08), Bell had bold plans when he took over at Stephens.
“In the long run, we can go from being a college with sports to (becoming) a program. That’s the goal here,” Bell said.
Bell is especially grateful to Stephens College president Dianne Lynch for providing him with this opportunity to coach.
“I can be nothing but happy, grateful and humbled that President Lynch gave me this opportunity, and she’s a major reason why I chose and wanted to be here at Stephens College,” Bell said.
In his first season with Stephens, Bell won eight games while suffering 18 losses (4-14 AMC). The record didn’t affect his work too much. In his mind, the primary goal was to build a unique team culture and develop good chemistry.
“We wanted to make sure we bring in the right people that fit the Stephens identity, learn, grow and lead,” he said. The Stars consistently showed up to practice, day in and day out.
“That was (gratifying) for me as a coach, to see our players out there trying the best,” he said.
In Bell’s second season at Stephens, the team gradually got on track under his guidance. The new players have been able to fit in and adapt their routines.
Junior forward Arthel Massaquoi and junior guard Alayasia Douglas, both new to the Stars this season, felt that Bell’s practices, while heavy, were very focused.
Bell is active during each game, often going to the sidelines to tap the floor, clap and whistle with his fingertips to motivate players on the court.
“To be a leader, you have to be able to let your players know you’ve got the energy,” Bell said. “So I try to coach with a passion, but also make sure I can reach them without just yelling, because yelling (at) you means nothing.”
The Stars have put together several winning streaks this season and at one point won five straight. But Bell is less concerned with the Stars’ record and more focused on making each day better than the one before. Recently, they have been focusing on defense and rebounding as well as team communication during games.
Junior guard Marveen Ross is in her second year at Stephens. She says she has seen a change in the team.
“We have some ups and downs, but we are trying to figure it out. We are coming together,” Ross said.
Bell told the Stephens players: “Everyone can beat you, and you can beat everyone, but when you have a strong mindset and are well-prepared, you can be successful.”
That message seems to have resonated with the players.
“We brought some fire in, and (opponents) were not expecting us to be as strong as we are,” Ross said.
So far, the Stars have won seven more games than they did all of last season. Bell credits the combined efforts of the returning veterans, newcomers and, most importantly, the team’s culture.
“We can recruit players with big names, but if we don’t put the work in, it ain’t gonna happen,” Bell said.
When it comes to the culture he’s hoping to build, Bell believes the core of it is family.
“The one thing we talk about every single day, it’s not what you do, it’s who you are and how you treat people,” Bell said.
As a coach, Bell strives to make the college experience the best it can be for all his players, not just as college athletes but as college students. Only then can Stephens go from having sports teams to forming a program.