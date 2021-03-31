Stephens College softball has never had a day like Wednesday.
Its previous record win was a 24-run rout of Haskell Indian Nations University on March 20, 2019. But then Harris-Stowe State came to Columbia.
The Stars recorded 65 runs in their doubleheader sweep, defeating the Hornets 34-1 and 31-1, each in five innings, for the two largest margins of victory in program history.
Stephens scored 11 runs in just one inning in the first game. Three innings in, the Stars doubled their lead to 22. Harris-Stowe scored a consolation run in the top of the fourth, but its dream of a comeback was short-lived, as Stephens added 12 more scores in the bottom half of the inning, and shut out the Hornets in the top of the fifth to close out Game 1.
The second leg of the doubleheader followed a similar path.
The Stars had their most dominant inning of the day in the first, pouring on 13 runs. They followed that by scoring six runs in each of the next three innings.
Allyssa Wilmoth ended the day with 14 RBI, six more than she had managed in Stephens’ previous 10 games. Wilmoth is now at 22 RBI this season, four short of Stephens’ all-time season record, set by Bernadette Willis in 2017.
Taylor Ditzfeld, Stephens’ run leader this season, added nine more to her tally Wednesday. She is now at 19 for the year.
The sweep takes Stephens’ winning streak to six, the longest run it has gone on since March 7-11, 2012.
The Stars will next face Williams Baptist at 2 p.m. Friday in Columbia.