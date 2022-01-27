Stephens basketball struggled from the field as it fell 53-35 to William Woods on Thursday at Silverthorne Arena in Columbia.
“We got outcoached, we got outplayed,” coach Andre Bell said, “and we got to do what we got to do to get better. It’s a process and we just got to stay with it.”
The Stars‘ shooting troubles began early, going 1-11 to start the game. Following two straight buckets, the Stars ended the first quarter 3-15, but only trailed the Owls by two points.
The basket was more forgiving in the second quarter,as the Stars went 7-12 from the field, amounting to 18 points from Cedreanna Lee, Marveen Ross and Allison Moore. The Stars went into the break up 24-19 after the Owls struggled with their own shooting in the second quarter.
Coming out of the break, however, William Woods put up 19 points with a plethora of Owls scoring both from the floor and the free throw line.
The Stars only responded from the free throw line, with their lone four points in the third quarter coming from the charity stripe. Every other shot attempt from the Stars offense remained futile as the team went 0-11 to start the second half .
“(Our offense) was anemic all night, and that starts with me,” Bell said. “I gotta get us playing better. 7 of 12, 0 for 11 — it still wasn’t consistent enough, so that’s on me.”
Stephens missed its first three field goals in the fourth quarter before Alexis Scott-Windham ended the nearly 12-minute scoring drought.
After that, the Owls went on a 9-0 run to put the game out of reach. With the win in Columbia, the Owls avenged their loss to the Stars from earlier this season and move to 3-7 in American Midwest Conference play.
“William Woods came out with a lot of fire today and a lot of fight,” Bell said. “They wanted to avenge a loss. They play with a lot more substance than we did.”
Even as the Owls pulled their starters deep into the fourth quarter, Stephens still couldn’t make shots from the floor. The Stars only scored one more field goal, shooting 2-22 in the second half. The free throw line only gave Stephens two additional points, bringing their second half total to just 11.
”We got to go back to the drawing board and get better and get prepared for Saturday, but it starts with tomorrow,” Bell said.
Natalie Thomas and Sydney Booker led the Owls in scoring with 18 and 10 points, respectively.
Lee was the lone Star in double digits with 10 points on 4-13 shooting with three rebounds.
The Stars drop to 7-10 overall and fall to 3-7 in AMC play. The Stars are currently the No. 7 seed in the conference and are still in qualifying position to make the conference tournament which starts Feb. 27.
The Stars’ next game is against Health Sciences and Pharmacy and is the fourth of a five-game home stand. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Silverthorne Arena.