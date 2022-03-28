The first game Monday between Stephens softball and Crowley’s Ridge proved to be a game of many firsts with the Stars taking their first home win of the season, defeating the Pioneers 5-4.
The game was no cakewalk for Stephens, with the Stars and Pioneers trading the lead multiple times throughout the matchup.
The Pioneers struck first, with Rachel Russell shooting one up the middle to Stars pitcher Grace Tath, allowing Pioneers pitcher Shelby Elrod to score.
The Stars wasted no time striking back, however, loading the bases on Elrod after two singles and a walk. Elrod handed the Stars their first run on a silver platter, walking Lauren Huskey, and allowing leadoff batter Lyndsey Hood to score.
Elrod made up for the run in the second with a double to left field to make it a 2-1 ballgame, before giving up two runs in the bottom of the frame to a Hood single and an Alyssa Wilmoth sacrifice fly to center.
The lead wouldn’t change hands again until the fourth inning, when the Pioneers got back on top thanks to a two-RBI single by Dru Bryant. Although the Stars gave up the two runs, they averted further disaster by throwing Bryant out at home with one out and Tath striking out Brooklyn Melson with runners on the corners
Tath dug deep in the next two innings to keep the Stars alive, only allowing one runner on base and zero hits.
But Elrod wasn’t giving Stephens anything, either, only allowing a hit in the fourth and blanking the Stars in the fifth. The sixth inning looked to be a continuation of defensive domination by the junior, but an error by the shortstop proved to be her downfall, with a Hood double to left field bringing the unearned run in to tie the game.
Sensing the opportunity Anabel Throckmorton smacked one to center field, bringing Hood in to retake the lead, and a double in the process.
The game all came down to the seventh frame with Tath on the mound to finish what she started. After a popup and strikeout, Tath gave up a single to the second baseman to put the tying run on first.
The runner on first did not matter with the Pioneers hitting one right back to second, where the Stars got the forceout to end the game.
Tath improved to 2-2 on the year earning a career-high eight strikeouts, while giving up 10 hits and three earned runs.
Elrod picked up the loss, after allowing eight hits, four earned runs and striking out three batters.
The game one victory broke the 10-game losing streak at home for the Stars and is considered their first home win since May 5, 2021. Although the Stars swept the three games at Battle High in the Lincoln University HBCU Round Robin tournament in the last week of February, those games were considered neutral.
Hale dominates game two for Stars sweep
Stephens second game Monday was more anti-climatic than the first, with the Stars bats catching fire in the middle frames. They swept the Pioneers with a 9-1 victory in five innings.
Gillian Hale (2-5) had a phenomenal day on the mound for the Stars, allowing only three batters on base with two hits and zero earned runs.
The game was tied going into the bottom of the third before a barrage of hits gave the Stars a 5-1 lead. The hitting streak continued into the fourth, when the Stars tacked on an additional four runs, putting the game into run rule territory.
With the two non-conference wins, the Stars moved to 7-13 overall with 14 games remaining in the regular season. Stephens returns to action with a conference doubleheader against Health Sciences at 2 p.m. Thursday in St. Louis.