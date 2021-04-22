The Sterling goalkeeper stood rooted to the spot, clearly a yard or two off his goal line, and watched the ball sail over his head and into the bottom right corner of the net.
Erik Rajoy had picked up the ball in the 58th minute about 40 yards from goal, took a touch, lifted it over a defender’s head to his teammate, who completed a neat one-two back into Rajoy’s path. He took a touch that set him both free of his mark and up for a right-footed strike.
The buildup was excellent, but the finish better — a looping 25-yard volley that took Warriors goalkeeper Joel Chavez out of the game, and gave Columbia College men’s soccer the breakthrough it had been looking for.
And then the floodgates opened.
Columbia scored four times in the final 32 minutes as it defeated Sterling 4-0 in its first game of the NAIA National Championship opening round Thursday at R. Marvin Owens Field in Columbia.
“We created 10 opportunities (in the first half), and I don’t think we put one on goal,” Columbia coach John Klein said. “So we adjusted that for sure at half time, and I think the energy level was great in the first half, but it was about getting to the goal and taking some good chances.”
Rajoy’s goal came as no surprise — the Cougars had dominated the possession and created, by far, more opportunities. But it came at a crucial moment both in the game and in Columbia’s postseason.
All three of Columbia’s American Midwest Conference tournament games en route to its 11th title ended with the Cougars winning by one score. Their defense had been in superior form, while their offense struggled to capitalize on dominance. Rajoy’s spectacular strike seemed to mark an end to the wastefulness.
As the Warriors pushed more men forward in hope of an equalizer, never managing a shot from inside the 18-yard box, Columbia kept on forcing a tiring defense into mistakes.
“We knew they’d be really willing to play out of it, even if we were gonna pressure them,” Klein said. “The video that we saw, the team didn’t step up as high as we did.”
Antonio Aranda was first to benefit, and the second to score for the Cougars.
Parker Moon gathered the ball on the left wing in the 66th minute, and immediately began a mazing run into the box. He beat one, two, three defenders and then unleashed a shot that Chavez could only parry into the path of the lurking Aranda. From four yards out at the back post, and with an empty net in front of him, he made no error in doubling the Cougars’ lead.
The high offensive pressure worked again five minutes later, as Jake Totty went on a footrace to a through ball with the onrushing Chavez. The goalie won, but his clearance fell to a high-pressing Maclain Petri, who took a touch, spotted Chavez off his line and chipped him for the second time in 15 minutes.
CC’s rout was complete in the 73rd minute. As Sterling again tried to play out from the back, and was again met with an abundance of charging Columbia shirts, the Warriors faltered, and gave the Cougars the ball straight back.
It broke to Totty, who cut inside from where the ball was won on the right wing, looked up, and then hit a fierce left-footed strike into the bottom-right corner from the edge of the area.
It brought an end to a six-game streak of one-goal wins, and with the sustained period of dominance the Cougars have shown, it had been coming.
“I said (to the team), ‘I think you guys are just due for a breakout game here,’” Klein said.
The breakout game came, and set up a NAIA national championship opening-round finals game Saturday when CC will face Northwestern Ohio at 1 p.m. in search of a final-site spot in Georgia.