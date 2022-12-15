Spurred by a scoring streak two minutes into the third quarter, Stephens basketball beat William Woods 75-62 on Thursday at Silverthorne Arena. It was the Stars’ seventh straight win.
Stars guard Zaraya March scored 18 points and added seven rebounds and nine assists to lead the charge for the Stars (9-1). Allison Moore scored 14 points in 19 minutes on the floor while Alayasia Douglas contributed 13 points.
After two weeks without an official game, Stephens coach Andre Bell felt Thursday contest was a good workout for his players.
“Our job is to provide the mindset to compete, no matter what the situation lies with,” Bell said.
Stephens opened the game with a 3-pointer to take the lead then built on it with a fast layup. The Stars’ defense limited William Woods’ scoring under the basket with a zone defense. The Stars finished the first quarter leading 21-9.
William Woods found a better touch on the ball in the early portion of the second quarter, making several plays on the offensive end to close the score to five points in a short period of time. However, the Stars looked more like themselves toward the end of the quarter and closed the first half ahead 37-28.
With three minutes left in the third quarter, Stephens completely regained momentum with an 11-0 run in less than two minutes to bring the score to 56-40.
Bell attributed his team’s third-quarter dominance to great ball movement and player movement.
“The more we played together, the better chance we got to perform well offensively,” he said.
In the final quarter, Bell used his bench to rest some of his core players and finish the game smoothly.
Stephens next plays Lyon College (Arkansas) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Silverthorne Arena.