Zaraya March drives to the basket

Stephens guard Zaraya March drives to the basket as Hannibal-LaGrange guard Sarah Eagleton defends. Stephens won 95-35.

 Courtesy of Nathan Busman

Spurred by a scoring streak two minutes into the third quarter, Stephens basketball beat William Woods 75-62 on Thursday at Silverthorne Arena. It was the Stars’ seventh straight win.

Stars guard Zaraya March scored 18 points and added seven rebounds and nine assists to lead the charge for the Stars (9-1). Allison Moore scored 14 points in 19 minutes on the floor while Alayasia Douglas contributed 13 points.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you