Sunday's contest between Stephens and the University of Science and Arts (Oklahoma) was not even close. The Drovers beat the Stars 75-49, with Stephens falling to 5-3.
The game was all but over at halftime with Science and Arts leading 37-15 at the break. The Stars only scored seven and eight points in the first two quarters, respectively.
Five Drovers scored double-digit figures, including Zaria Dorsey who recorded an impressive double-double with 19 points and 17 rebounds.
Cedreanna Lee and Allison Moore were the only Stars with double-digit point totals with 15 and 13, respectively.
Stephens hosts Graceland at 2 p.m. Thursday. It's the eighth meeting between the two, with Graceland leading the series 5-2.