Hannibal-LaGrange got the better of Stephens basketball Thursday in a rematch of an early-season meeting, with the Stars losing 62-53 to the Trojans in Hannibal.
Stephens had beat Hannibal-LaGrange 60-54 on Jan. 21 in Columbia for its only win of the season thus far.
The Stars couldn’t repeat the feat the second time around.
The Stars (1-10, 1-10 American Midwest Conference) shot slightly worse than the Trojans both from the field (39.3 to 35.6%) and 3-point range (29.4 to 23.5%), but were also hurt by narrowly losing the rebounding battle (37-35) while having 11 turnovers.
Sierra Leeper secured a double-double, scoring 12 points to go with 11 rebounds.
She was one of three Stars with 12 points, along with Ida Pieschl and Emma Popp.
The Trojans (3-18, 2-13) never trailed and were led by Jillian Lockard’s 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting.
Emma Anderson pitched in a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.