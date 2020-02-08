Stephens basketball battled hard for a conference win over Central Baptist College and tied up the game 24-24 in the first minutes of the third quarter, but eventually let it slip, losing 63-42 Saturday.
Despite the loss, senior Makenzie Jemes posted her fifth double-double of the season and 17th in her career. Jemes has also made history at Stephens by ranking second in made field goals and assists, third in points and steals and made free throws and fourth in rebounds.
“It was a goal for me this year, and I knew I had a chance to do that,” Jemes said. “Now I’m focused on getting this team ready for next year. A lot of the girls are coming back and I’m not, so I want to help the girls get to where they want to be.”
In the first half, the Mustangs were unable to close gaps in their defense, allowing for easy offensive drives by the Stars.
Stephens took several good shots, but the ball continuously rolled around the rim and just wouldn’t sink.
“We needed to execute and finish shots,” sophomore Cedreanna Lee said. “We played a pretty good game. Our shots just weren’t going in, and that was the difference in the game.”
In the first half, the Mustangs obtained most of their points from turnovers, but in the second half pulled ahead by utilizing senior Sierra Carrier to do some serious damage, scoring a total of 19 points.
“I don’t think we expected their post player to hurt us as much as she did,” Jemes said. “We talked about having our help side there. I don’t know if we should’ve been doubling her or trying to deny her the ball. I don’t think we were prepared 100% for that.”
Head coach Joshua Steffen looks onward with an optimistic view, attributing the team’s ability to hold on to the tie to their progress: “We’ve come a long way this season and we’ve changed a lot. Players have grown into larger roles and it hasn’t resulted in wins lately, but we’re really playing better every game so hopefully that will continue moving forward.”
The Stars’ next game is against St. Louis College of Pharmacy at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in St. Louis.