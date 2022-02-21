Stephens basketball’s season came to a close after suffering a 75-58 defeat at the hands of Harris-Stowe State in the opening round of the American Midwest Conference Tournament.
The Stars (8-18, 4-14) got off to a hot start offensively and led 25-14 after the first quarter. The Hornets (8-16, 5-13) took off in the second quarter, going on a 20-2 run to give Harris-Stowe a lead it would never lose.
Allison Moore led the Stars with 28 points but was the only Stephens player to score in double figures. Stephens shot 32.1% from the field.
Harris-Stowe had four starters score in double figures, with Maia Marshall scoring 13 to lead the way.
The Hornets‘ next contest will be at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday in Batesville, Arkansas, where they will play top-seeded Lyon as the AMC Tournament continues without Stephens.