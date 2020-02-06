Stephens senior Makenzie Jemes went into Thursday’s game against Lyon with 1,000 career points and recorded her fourth double-double of the season on the night, but the Stars fell, 77-45.
It was the Stars’ 14th straight conference loss and the second against the Fighting Scots this season.
Stephens freshman Maddison Schaeffer sunk the first basket of the game, only for Lyon to tie it up within the first minute and take the lead for the remainder of the game.
Stephens executed intentional offensive movement and played man-to-man defense throughout most of the game, effectively boxing out Lyon and leaving them to settle for long distance shots, but it wasn’t enough against the conference leaders who are ranked 10th nationally.
“I think a lot of us had that mentality that we really had nothing to lose,” freshman Sydney Fischer said. “We might as well go out there and give it our all and see what they got and try to throw a curve ball at them.”
The second quarter was full of fast paced action, but the Stars took poorly calculated shots.
“I think on defense we were so up on them and tried to get the ball, that really sped us up but I think slowing down running makes it way more effective for us,” freshman guard Lyndsey Hood said. “We all needed to get the same mindset we need to run our actual plays.”
The Stars mercifully ended the game with Fischer sinking a 3-point shot.
“We didn’t shoot well, especially on 2-point shots, but we had 18 points off the bench and only seven turnovers in the second half,” head coach Joshua Steffen said. “Those have been areas that have been struggling points for us. So we are getting better.”
Stephens basketball returns to action at 1:30 p.m. Saturday for an AMC matchup against Central Baptist College at home.