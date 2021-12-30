Stephens college basketball beat Graceland (Iowa) 66-46 on Thursday at Silverthorne Arena in Columbia.
Cedreanna Lee led the Stars (6-3) with 16 points. Allison Moore added 15, and Marveen Ross had 14.
Leading both teams in points, however, was Graceland's Heaven Mbaruk, who had 19. Brooke Vermeer had 16.
The Yellowjackets (3-11) started off slow, getting outscored 20-10 in the first quarter and then were held scoreless in the second.
Graceland was more alive in the second half, tying Stephens with 16 points in the third and outscoring them 20-16 in the fourth. It just wasn't enough for a comeback.
The Stars play again at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Central Baptist in Conway, Arkansas.