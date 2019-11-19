The Stars women's basketball team traveled to Elsah, Illinois, Tuesday to hand Principia College its second loss of the season in a lopsided affair.

Stephens scored the first points of the game and never looked back, as it defeated the Panthers 75-57.

Makenzie Jemes led the Stars, and all scorers, with 22 total points, and teammate Maddison Schaeffer added 15 points of her own.

Turnovers seemed a key factor for Stephens in the win, as Principia gave up the ball 29 times, which led to 26 points off turnovers for the Stars.

Next up for Stephens is a matchup against Freed-Hardeman at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the road .

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.