The Stars women's basketball team traveled to Elsah, Illinois, Tuesday to hand Principia College its second loss of the season in a lopsided affair.
Stephens scored the first points of the game and never looked back, as it defeated the Panthers 75-57.
Makenzie Jemes led the Stars, and all scorers, with 22 total points, and teammate Maddison Schaeffer added 15 points of her own.
Turnovers seemed a key factor for Stephens in the win, as Principia gave up the ball 29 times, which led to 26 points off turnovers for the Stars.
Next up for Stephens is a matchup against Freed-Hardeman at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the road .