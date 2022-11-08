Stephens basketball took a 27-point lead and held Manhattan Christian scoreless in the first quarter, putting the game out of reach shortly after it started. The Stars went on to defeat Manhattan Christian 95-26 on Tuesday at Silverthorne Arena.
Stephens (3-1) made 34 of 52 shots from the field and 17 of 29 from 3-point range in the game. Zaraya March chipped in a team-high 21 points, making all nine of her shots. Marveen Ross added 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting.
Despite facing an opponent with a gap in quality, Stephens coach Andre Bell still took the game very seriously.
“I tell our team every single day — it ain’t about who we play. It’s about how we play,” Bell said.
The gap between the two teams was exposed with a Stars fastbreak as Alayasia Douglas hit the first 3 of the opening half to help her team take the lead. She then caused multiple turnovers to extend the lead to 8-0 and force Manhattan into taking a timeout. The Stars kept on attacking and spent much of the first quarter on offense by forcing multiple turnovers
The second quarter was March’s solo show as she converted several consecutive breakaways, rebounds and scoring layups under the basket to finish with nine points in the quarter. While the Thunder scored six points on two 3-pointers, Stephens once again ramped up the offense. The Stars led 55-7 at halftime
“We got some kids that could run, but what are we doing to push the ball to get that tempo? We want to make our tempo a fast-paced game,” Bell said.
After the halftime adjustment, Manhattan Christian found some touch and scored the first points of the third quarter. But Stephens came right back. First, Ross scored two points off a turnover, then Allison Moore hit a corner 3 to bring the difference to 51 points. The Thunder hit the next two 3s in an attempt to close the gap, but that was not enough as the Stars continued to rain down field goals. Stephens eventually led 76-15 going into the fourth quarter.
As the fourth quarter entered garbage time, Stephens switched to an all-substitute lineup.
Stephens next plays at home against Baptist Bible College at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Stephens volleyball advances to AMC Championship semifinals
Stephens volleyball swept Cottey College 3-0 (26-24, 25-21, 25-22) in Nevada, Missouri, and advanced to the American Midwest Conference Championship semifinals.
After being swept by Cottey in the regular season, Stephens (17-13) flipped the script.
Isabelle Benson and Jamie Russell contributed 11 kills each, Avery Hays contributed 18 assists, and Isabelle Benson and Genevieve Nickelson each notched 22 digs.
Both teams traded the lead several times in the match, but Stephens eventually held on to reach the semifinals.
The Stars next face Columbia College in the AMC Championship semifinals at 4 p.m. Friday at the Southwell Complex. The Cougars swept Stephens earlier this season.