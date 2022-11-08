Stephens basketball took a 27-point lead and held Manhattan Christian scoreless in the first quarter, putting the game out of reach shortly after it started. The Stars went on to defeat Manhattan Christian 95-26 on Tuesday at Silverthorne Arena.

Stephens (3-1) made 34 of 52 shots from the field and 17 of 29 from 3-point range in the game. Zaraya March chipped in a team-high 21 points, making all nine of her shots. Marveen Ross added 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting.

