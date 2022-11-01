It took just six minutes for Stephens basketball to score 17 straight points while its opponent didn’t score a single point. The Stars’ powerful offense quickly caused a frenzy in the crowd. Amid applause and cheers, Stephens opened the season with a 69-56 home win over Benedictine on Tuesday at Silverthorne Arena in Columbia.

Stephens guard Marveen Ross was undoubtedly the best player in the game, scoring the team’s first points of the season with a layup in the opening half. She quickly helped the Stars (1-0) pull away with three consecutive 3-pointers in the third quarter.

