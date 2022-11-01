It took just six minutes for Stephens basketball to score 17 straight points while its opponent didn’t score a single point. The Stars’ powerful offense quickly caused a frenzy in the crowd. Amid applause and cheers, Stephens opened the season with a 69-56 home win over Benedictine on Tuesday at Silverthorne Arena in Columbia.
Stephens guard Marveen Ross was undoubtedly the best player in the game, scoring the team’s first points of the season with a layup in the opening half. She quickly helped the Stars (1-0) pull away with three consecutive 3-pointers in the third quarter.
Ross ended up with 27 points, nine rebounds and three steals on 11-of-18 shooting from the field and going 3 of 8 from 3.
Although it was the first game of the season, the Stars had a good understanding of each other after first-quarter adjustments. Zaraya March and Alayasia Douglas made several passes, drew the defense well and distributed the ball to the weak side of Benedictine’s defense, and finished with a layup. March finished with 16 points and four assists, while Douglas had eight points and five assists.
“We feel like we played the right way, that we should be expecting to be in certain positions. So for us, it’s not about leading that much, it’s about playing the right way,” Bell said.
The Stars led 10-5 at the end of a low-scoring first quarter. Although Benedictine kept biting and trying to even the score in the second quarter, March and Douglas both created turnovers for the Stars at the top of the arc and finished the plays. The Stars went into halftime up 27-21.
In the second half, with Ross’ outburst and the team working closely together, the lead quickly grew to 51-42 going into the fourth quarter. In the first six minutes of the fourth quarter, Stephens completely overwhelmed Benedictine, and a 17-0 run quickly put the game away. With three minutes to go , the Stars pulled their starters.
The Stars went 4-14 and finished ninth in the American Midwest Conference last season. Second-year coach Andre Bell believes the team should not worry about the last campaign but look to play better this season.
“The thing for us is just to compete and make sure every single day when we step up and do everything that we can as a crew to get better. That’s the most important part for us,” he said.
Stephens next plays Oakwood University at 1 p.m. Friday in Henderson, Tennessee.