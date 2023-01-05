Stephens basketball led Missouri Baptist by as much as eight in the fourth quarter and five with 18 seconds left in regulation before allowing two quick scores and fell to the Spartans 79-70 in overtime Thursday at Silverthorne Arena.

Alayasia Douglas went 1-for-2 at the free-throw line to extend the Stars’ lead to five with 18 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but Spartans guard Tionne Taylor hit a 3 out of a timeout to pull Missouri Baptist back within two with 16 seconds left.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Student editor. Email: cnb3zm@umsystem.edu. Twitter: chris_blake14

Recommended for you