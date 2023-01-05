Stephens basketball led Missouri Baptist by as much as eight in the fourth quarter and five with 18 seconds left in regulation before allowing two quick scores and fell to the Spartans 79-70 in overtime Thursday at Silverthorne Arena.
Alayasia Douglas went 1-for-2 at the free-throw line to extend the Stars’ lead to five with 18 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but Spartans guard Tionne Taylor hit a 3 out of a timeout to pull Missouri Baptist back within two with 16 seconds left.
The Spartans sent Douglas to the line again with a foul, and again the junior went 1-for-2, pushing the lead back to three. But Missouri Baptist had another response. Kasey Rice knocked down a 3 with 11 seconds left to tie the game at 68 and force overtime.
Missouri Baptist (9-3, 5-1 American Midwest Conference) dominated the extra period, outscoring Stephens 11-2.
Zaraya March paced the Stars with 18 points, and Douglas, Marveen Ross and Arthel Massaquoi had 14 each. Taylor led both teams with 23 points.
Stephens (9-3, 4-2 AMC) next travels to face Cottey at 1 p.m. Saturday in Nevada, Missouri.