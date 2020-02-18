The Stars, ranked 13th in the conference, lost 61-45 to Hannibal-LaGrange University, ranked 12th, Tuesday in what was pegged to be a close second match of the season.
When the teams last played in January, Stephens took a loss of 58-57 after leading for the first half.
“We thought we did a better job on the glass the last time we played them,” head coach Joshua Steffens said. “And we actually got to the point where they slowed us down with their zone and we never got to that point tonight.”
Senior Makenzie Jemes snagged the ball at tip off and possession was lost within the first 20 seconds for a near immediate score by the Trojans. That set the tone for nearly the first half as the Stars continued to lose control of the ball, miss rebounds and free throws.
Without possession, Stephens bulked up its defense around the perimeter and effectively executed double teams, preventing Hannibal from driving in. The Trojans evolved and proceeded to rack up 18 points throughout the game off of 3-pointers.
In the last seven seconds before halftime, Jemes went for a 3-point shot, it bounced off the rim and sophomore Cedreanna Lee snatched the rebound, faked around her defender and scored moments before the buzzer.
“I think it’s a team effort and we feed off of each other, so when one person is doing good, we want to continue to try to do good and let that person go for it,” Lee said. “We have to keep going and take it game by game.”
Jemes and guard Cedreana Lee carried the same energy into the third quarter, consistently scoring with doubtless and hard drives, eventually pulling the score to a close 45-42. Lee and Jemes were the high scorers of the game with 14 and 10 points, respectively. The Stars were able to keep the ball on their side of the court and rebound well for the remainder of the quarter.
Junior Sierra Leeper added four points and eight rebounds.
“We’re working on mental toughness with all the adversity we’ve faced these last few weeks and want to finish these last games strong,” Leeper said.
The Trojans pulled ahead in the fourth, bringing more movement and outscored Stephens 15-3 to hold on to a 16-point win.
Now, Stephens has four games remaining in a 2019-2020 season were they are 1-19 in conference play.
“We’re just trying to get better every day and stick together as a team,” Lee said.
The Stars will take on Harris-Stowe State University next at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in St. Louis.