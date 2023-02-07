Stephens basketball fell to University of Health Sciences 70-54 Tuesday at Silverthorne Arena. Everyone wore pink in honor of the Stars’ Breast Cancer Awareness Night.
The two teams went back and forth throughout the first half, alternating leads without either squad pulling way. However, UHSP (18-5) pulled away in the second half.
The Stars (15-7) were in foul trouble and struggled on the offensive end, as they were outscored 19-0 in a run that stretched from the third quarter to the fourth. Stephens was just 2 of 11 from the field in the final quarter.
“We made a run at the end of the first half. But you don’t win games at half,” Stephens coach Andre Bell said.
The Stars struggled to defend Grace Beyer, who finished the night 13 of 25 from the field with 18 free throws for a whopping 47 points.
“We tried to put everybody on defense, and she just stepped up and scored more points,” Bell said.
Stephens’ Marveen Ross scored a team-high 14 points on 4-of-12 shooting but fouled out.
The Stars are next on the road against Missouri Baptist at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in St. Louis.