Stephens College basketball picked up its second straight win after defeating William Woods 70-65 on Thursday evening in Fulton.
Stephens (14-6, 9-5 AMC) continued its impressive run of play, as Marveen Ross scored a team-high 23 points and added three steals. Allison Moore and Tashawn Ducker scored 19 and 10 points, respectively. Arthel Massaquoi added nine points and nine rebounds.
The Stars shot just 37% from the field and were 1-of-16 from 3. Stephens overcame its poor shooting by earning points at the free throw line, converting 29 of its 42 attempts.
Stephens hits the road to next face Lyon at 1 p.m. Saturday in Batesville, Arkansas.
Wilson stumbles in diving final
Missouri men’s and women’s dive teams competed in the first day of the Air Force Dive Invite in Air Force Academy, Colorado.
Kayla Wilson paced the women’s 3-meter prelims, scoring 332.25. Wilson would later falter in the finals, recording a 310.80 to finish in fifth place.
Carlo Lopez recorded 10th in the mens 1-meter final after posting a 298.70. Lopez slotted in the third in the prelims.