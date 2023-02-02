Stephens College basketball picked up its second straight win after defeating William Woods 70-65 on Thursday evening in Fulton.

Stephens (14-6, 9-5 AMC) continued its impressive run of play, as Marveen Ross scored a team-high 23 points and added three steals. Allison Moore and Tashawn Ducker scored 19 and 10 points, respectively. Arthel Massaquoi added nine points and nine rebounds.

  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach them at christiandutcher@mail.missouri.edu.

