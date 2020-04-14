Stephens College administrators and coaches have joined a movement with the goal of uplifting neighborhoods while also practicing social distancing.
The “Happy Heart Hunt” program encourages individuals to show happiness, love and positivity. The movement involves cutting out hearts, decorating them with positive messages and attaching them to street-facing windows. Families are encouraged to walk around the community and seek other posted hearts while keeping social distance.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Facebook group has over 255,000 members.
Amanda Roberts is the competitive dance coach at Stephens. Roberts recalled how she initially heard about the program.
“Our softball coach, Emily Kingsolver, had seen this little project going on and thought it would be a great way for us to show our support to the community,” Roberts said. “Though I live out in the country and not many people drive by to see my hearts, it’s a reminder to myself as well.”
Kurtis Boardsen, the coach of the Stephens soccer team, found out about the program not only from social media, but witnessing hearts posted around his neighborhood. Boardsen joined in with the help of his daughter.
“My 2-year-old daughter and I spent about an hour cutting hearts and arranging them on our door to share our own good vibes with our neighbors,” Boardsen said.
Roberts found the program to be a helpful activity to occupy her while quarantined.
“Cutting the hearts was an easy time filling project we could do while staying home,” Roberts said.
Joshua Steffen coaches the basketball team for the Stars. He found out about the project through texts, crediting his wife for cutting and putting up the hearts.
“Even though we can’t gather in person, this seemed to be a way to overtly say we are all working to get through this adversity together,” Steffens said.
“As there have been so many people participating in this, I feel it sends feelings of love, unity, and camaraderie amongst the communities and world,” Boardsen said. “Little things like this can make the world a better place.”
Through all the positivity and love showcased, Roberts is excited to come back and rejoin her fellow staff members once the circumstances permit it.
“We miss our Stephens and Columbia communities, and cannot wait to be able to return.”