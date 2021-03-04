Stephens College dismissed basketball coach Joshua Steffen on Thursday, a move that the third-year coach said left him feeling “totally blindsided.”
Steffen tweeted Thursday morning that his time with Stephens had ended and that the move was “not by my choice.”
Steffen had an 11-63 record in three seasons with the Stars, including a 1-13 mark in a 2020-21 season shortened by COVID-19.
In 14 seasons as a head coach at Concordia Ann Arbor (Mich.), Concordia Chicago and Stephens, Steffen has an overall record of 97-260.
“I’m proud of the work we did there,” Steffen said in a phone interview. “I’m crushed and hurt by the way it ended ... I did the best I could, we did the best we could as a program, I believe we did the right things, and I’m proud of how we stood up for our players.”
Stephens athletic director Miguel Paredes did not return a call or text message seeking comment.
Steffan also served as an assistant athletic director at Stephens and was the school’s interim sports information director.
His third Stars team lost its final eight games, its lone win coming Jan. 21 at Hannibal-LaGrange.
Stephens had nine games canceled because of COVID-19, including three straight from Jan. 30-Feb. 2.
Stephens lost 58-48 to Columbia College on Jan. 23, the closest game in the history of a series the Cougars lead 28-0.
“There are always things you wish you did differently from an X’s and O’s standpoint, but from the way we ran the program? Absolutely not,” Steffen said. “We did the best we could, and I believe we were on the right track.”
Steffen hopes to remain in coaching, he said.
“I’ve been a basketball coach for 20 years, 15 or 16 at the college level, so I’d like to continue with that,” he said. “My only hope is that people can kind of see what we were up against at Stephens, especially with this season, and maybe be willing to consider me as a head coach. We’re going to miss our players a lot because I’m proud of the people they grew into and I think we could have kept it going, but ... we weren’t given that opportunity.”