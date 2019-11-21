Stephens College basketball loses to Freed-Hardeman
It was an outright blowout, and the Stars were at the receiving end of it.
The Stephens College basketball team headed to Henderson, Tennessee, on a high after winning its first two road contests this season by a margin of 18 points each and committing only 26 turnovers in total. But on Thursday night, the Stars committed 24 turnovers and shot 31.91% overall to lose 100-41 against Freed-Hardeman.
Stephens senior Makenzie Jemes, who matched a school record Tuesday by hitting six 3-pointers against Principia, went 0-for-3 from beyond the arc and scored just four points on the night. Jemes, who also holds the school record for most rebounds in a single game with 20, had just two rebounds against the Lions.
Freed-Hardeman’s Alyssa LeMay led all scorers for the night with 27 points. Teammate Caroline Chambers followed suit with a 21-point performance.
Stephens basketball returns to action at 7 p.m. Saturday against William Baptist in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas.
—Missourian Staff