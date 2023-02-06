Stephens College coach Andre Bell coaches the Stars (copy)

Stephens coach Andre Bell talks during a timeout during the Stars’ season opener against Benedictine Nov. 1 at Silverthorne Arena in Columbia. The Stars won 69-56. Stephens has now won 15 games this year, its most since the 2007-08 season.

 Michelle Gutierrez/Missourian

At Silverthorne Arena, the home of Stephens basketball, coach Andre Bell crouched on the sidelines. He fixed his eyes on the Stars, who were making a defensive stand. Seeing his players successfully scramble for a defensive rebound, Bell put his two index fingers in his mouth and blew hard. The players on the court heard the familiar command and quickly switched from defense to offense, running the play and scoring an open 3.

This marks Bell’s second year as Stephens’ basketball coach. The team recorded its best stretch since its inception with a program-best 15-6 (10-5 American Midwest Conference) record. Putting together a strong team was challenging for the first-time head coach, who joined the program after two years as an assistant at Tennessee Tech.

