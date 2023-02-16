Stephens College suffered a heartbreaking 55-54 loss on the road to Central Baptist on Thursday in Conway, Arkansas.
The Stars' Alayasia Douglas hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, but it wasn't enough as the shot could only cut the lead to one.
The Stars are going through a rough patch with one win and three losses in their last four games.
Celeste Athon scored a team-high 13 points on three shots and four free throws. The Stars (16-9, 11-8 American Midwest Conference) failed to score more than 10 points from any of their starting five.
The Stars next host Williams Baptist University (Ark.) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Silverthorne Arena.
Columbia's 58-43 home win over the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy on Thursday at the Arena of Southwell Complex extended the Cougars' winning streak to 10.
Sophomore Mallory Shetley scored a team-high 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting and added five rebounds and four assists. Sophomore DeLaney Horstman had 13 points, along with six rebounds and two steals.
University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy got within one point in the third quarter, but the Cougars went on an 8-0 run to take the game away.
Columbia hits the road to face Hannibal-LaGrange University at 1 p.m. Saturday in Hannibal.
Columbia College men's basketball team defeated University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy 82-51 at home Thursday at the Arena of Southwell Complex.
Tony Burks scored 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting and added nine rebounds, while Collin Parker had 14 points and four rebounds.
The Cougars are next on the road against Hannibal-LaGrange University at 3 p.m. Saturday at Hannibal.
Missouri Tennis was scheduled to play a double-header in Kansas City against South Dakota at 9 a.m. Friday, but the team announced that the match was canceled Thursday evening.
Missouri returns to the court next Friday at 4 p.m. to face Kansas in Lawrence.
