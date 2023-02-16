Stephens College suffered a heartbreaking 55-54 loss on the road to Central Baptist on Thursday in Conway, Arkansas. 

The Stars' Alayasia Douglas hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, but it wasn't enough as the shot could only cut the lead to one.

  • Sports reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at kvincent@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

