The Stephens College basketball team snapped a four-game losing steak Monday night, winning 73-49 against MacMurray. The win brings the Stars to 4-7.
The win comes after a tough stretch for the Stars, whose last two games have been against Lyon, first in the American Midwest Conference, and Central Baptist, fifth in the AMC.
“We have been playing really good people,” Stephens coach Joshua Steffen said after the game. “(The win) was what we needed. And it was kind of a microcosm of what we are right now.”
What the Stars are right now, according to Steffen, is a team striving to be complete and to be able to complete games.
That search for completion showed up Monday in the turnovers. The Stars held on to the ball in the first half, with only five turnovers. Come the second half, things were a bit more slippery, as Stephens turned the ball over 12 times. Senior Makenzie Jemes linked the change to a difference in pacing and aggressiveness from half to half.
“The first half, we were pushing the ball up the floor and we were playing aggressive,” Jemes said. “And I feel like when we came out the second half, we weren’t pushing it as much, we were playing more passive with the ball. And we just do a lot better when we’re moving.”
Despite the increase in turnovers, Stephens kept the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s MacMurray at a distance, the second-half lead consistently hovering around 20 points.
“Our kids showed some toughness down the stretch,” Steffen said. “A 24-point win is not something we’re gonna complain about.”
Much of that can likely be attributed to the differentials in free throws, rebounds and assists between the two teams. The Stars shot 75% from the foul line, going 18 of 24, to MacMurray’s 44%. Stephens outrebounded MacMurray 57-37 and dished out twice as many team assists: 18 to McMurray’s nine. Stephens also owned the paint, scoring 38 of its points there to McMurray’s 12.
All of those numbers matter, but notable was Jemes’ numbers. The 5-foot-9 guard led all players in points, rebounds and assists during the game. Her 23 points and 19 rebounds earned her a third double-double on the season. Her 19 rebounds came up just short of tying the school record, one she already holds (20). She shot 50% from the field and 81% from the foul line.
She gives credit to her teammates.
“A lot of my points were really good passes up the floor. A lot were really good passes to me cutting to the basket,” Jemes said. “We were all working really well together.”
Stephens’ next game will put it back against AMC competition, Jan. 7 at Hannibal-LaGrange. Steffen said the weeklong break between games gives him a chance to give players some time off for New Year’s.
After that, he said, it’s back on the road to Hannibal and more conference play. With the Stars’ fourth win under their belt, Steffen said he feels good about where the team is and is looking at the big picture.
“We won four games all of last year, and tonight was our fourth win (this season),” Steffen said. “On the big picture, we’re making a lot of progress with our program.”