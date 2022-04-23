Stephens College lost the first game of its doubleheader against Missouri Baptist 8-0 on Saturday in Columbia.
Cassidy Filipiak made her first start since knee surgery.Unfortunately for her, she started the game off by letting up a single to center. An error by the catcher in the next at-bat brought the runner home, putting the Spartans up 1-0.
Then, Missouri Baptist’s Shelby Sievers and Kolby Brake each hit home runs to put their team up 4-0.
“I kinda expected the first inning to not be my greatest performance,” Filipiak said.
After giving up the second home run of the game, Stephens coach Emily Kingsolver made the trip out to the mound.
“Coach just wanted to tell me that it was my senior day and kind of the ball was in my court,” Filipiak said. “So I had today to make what I wanted out of it.”
With bases cleared, Filipiak kept the Spartans scoreless through the remainder of the innings and retired the side in the second.
Though she gave up four more runs with an additional eight hits, Filipiak went toe to toe at the plate with the Spartans‘ best, going the distance with three strikeouts on 79 pitches.
“I think after the first inning, things really picked up and I felt more like myself,” Filipiak said.
Stephens seniors Lauren Huskey and Tatianna Hawkins both hit doubles.
“I feel like the seniors really took the challenge,” Kingsolver said. “This is their last game and play like it’s your last.And I feel like they gave it all they could in it.”
The rest of the Stars lineup, however, struggled at the plate, only getting three hits on Missouri Baptist’s Haley Tate (6-8).
The Stars experienced near deja vu to start Game 2, giving up five runs in the first inning with Brake hitting another home run, this time out to left field. They went on to lose 8-4.
Down 5-0, Clara Pyle (2-3) shut down Missouri Baptist through the next two innings, allowing the Stars time to finally get the bats going in the third. Husky hit her second double on the day to bring home Anabel Throckmorton.
Pyle couldn’t hold the Spartans onslaught in the fourth, giving up another four hits and and three more runs. She ended her day with eight hits, seven earned runs and four strikeouts before handing the ball over to Grace Tath to end the season.
Tath getting out of the jam with two on in the top of the fifth gave the Stars new life.The Stars earned three runs and four hits in the bottom half of the inning off Tath’s momentum. The rally also caused miscues with the second best defensive team in the conference — the Trojans committed two errors in the inning to the Stars advantage.
“We told them that if anything, just go out with a bang and to prove to our conference that we can compete with the top teams,” Kingsolver said.
Despite the fifth inning momentum and Tath shutting down the Spartans offense with only two hits allowed in the final two frames, the Stars bats turned cold. Spartans pitcher Shelby Sievers went one, two, three in back-to-back innings to pick up her 13th win of the season.
The Stars finish the season 8-24 overall and finish up AMC play in ninth place at 3-15.
After the game, Kingsolver spoke with her team, taking a moment to thank the four seniors in the program and let the team have their final moments with the future graduates.
Allowing the seniors one last opportunity to soak in the moment inside the dugout, Kingsolver then addressed the other 14 members of the roster, expressing frustration over not being able to play in May.She also pointed her team to the future, citing the core of the Stars’ 2023 roster was right in front of her.
“We deserve to be in the conference tournament,” Kingsolver said. “This year, it just didn’t work out in our favor.
So for them to carry it on to next year and kind of just making a point that we are better than our performance showed.”