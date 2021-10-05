Stephens volleyball handled Haskell Indian Nations quickly Tuesday evening, winning the match in straight sets (25-22, 25-19, 25-14).
The win marks the Stars’ first victory at Haskell and only their second victory against Haskell in program history, with their previous win coming in 2015. Stephens also improved to 7-9 overall and 4-3 on the road.
The Stars play Columbia College on Thursday.
Stephens is 0-24 all time against its crosstown rival and have been swept by the Cougars in all but one of their matches. The Cougars are No. 22 in the most recent NAIA volleyball rankings.
CC women’s soccer beats Bellevue
Columbia College women’s soccer took down Bellevue on the road, scoring three goals in the first half and winning 4-1.
Cougars midfielder Delfina Zolesio Fernández Blanco scored two goals on three shots in 61 minutes, while midfielder Brooke Schneider and forward Maddy Schrader each put one in.
The Cougars moved to 6-3 and will face Harris-Stowe on Saturday.
CC men’s soccer blanked in 0-0 draw
Columbia College men’s soccer battled Bellevue to a 0-0 draw, with both teams held scoreless in 90 minutes of regulation and two overtime periods.
Columbia College goalkeeper Liam Gibbs played all 110 minutes and benefited from the Cougars’ stingy defense, which only allowed eight shots and three on goal. CC managed 13 and four, but it couldn’t get the ball past Bellevue goalie AJ Jarvis.
CC women’s golf finishes as runner-up in home event
Columbia College women’s golf took second place at the Columbia College Cougar Classic, just behind Truman State (Mo.).
Emily Strunk finished in first place individually, while Lilian Knipfel and Cassidy McAlpine both grabbed top-10 finishes at sixth and ninth, respectively. The Cougars finish off their fall season at the Virginia McCoy invitational in Kansas City, Oct. 18-19.
MU tennis rained out
MU tennis did not play in Charleston, as the Intercollegiate Tennis Association called all matches due to rain.
Bronte Murgett was scheduled to play at 11 a.m. in the qualifiers consolation tournament, per the team’s Twitter. She would have faced No. 41 Carly Briggs of Florida, but the match was pushed to Wednesday.
The Tigers are in Charleston for the ITA All-Americans until Sunday, then they wrap up their Ffall season Oct. 21-24 at the ITA regionals in Iowa City.