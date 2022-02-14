Stephens basketball lost a nail-biter Monday against Central Baptist, falling 52-47 in Columbia.
The game remained close throughout regulation, but the deciding factor was the Mustangs shooting slightly better from the floor, edging the Stars 33.9% to 29.1%.
Additionally, Central Baptist scored 18 off the bench to Stephens' eight.
Marveen Ross led the Stars in scoring with 22, being the only Stephens player to reach double figures. Her teammates Allison Moore, Myliaha Ezeofor and Alexis Scott-Windham all had five apiece.
Stephens will next play Hannibal-LaGrange at 6 p.m. Thursday in Hannibal.