Stephens College volleyball lost against Hannibal-LaGrange on Friday night on the road, falling to 0-2 in American Midwest Conference play.
The Stars were defeated in four sets (27-25, 21-25, 28-26, 26-24).
The night could have been a lot different for Stephens. Three sets went past the standard 25 points — all of them favoring the Trojans.
The only set of the evening that didn't go to sudden death belonged to the Stars, who won by four in the second set to even up the match.
The loss marks the seventh straight year the Stars have started with two defeats in conference play.
Now sitting at 3-9 on the season, Stephens will return home Tuesday to take on College of the Ozarks. History has not favored the Stars against th the Bobcats. The Stars have been swept in all three of their previous matches.