Stephens College softball’s woes against Missouri Valley continued as it dropped both legs of a doubleheader Monday in Marshall.
The Stars were defeated 7-2 in the first game, and despite a late rally in the second game, fell 6-5 to the Vikings.
The losses drop Stephens’ record in the all-time series against Missouri Valley to 0-12. Monday’s games marked the fourth and fifth times Stephens has kept Missouri Valley scoring below 10.
The Stars led early in their first game after Macy McIntosh and Lauren Huskey scored in the top of the first. The Vikings leveled the scoring in the third inning and took the lead with a five-run fifth inning.
Stephens trailed 5-0 through two innings in the second game, but narrowed the gap to a run heading into the final inning. The bases were loaded as Alyssa Wilmoth stepped up to bat in the top of the seventh, but she struck out and Missouri Valley picked up its fourth win over Stephens this season.
The Stars will next face Briar Cliff at 2 p.m. Saturday in Columbia.