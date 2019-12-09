Stephens eSports won both its matches Sunday via forfeit against Torero Gaming of San Diego and Gold Chips of Central Michigan in the Overwatch Collegiate Championship: Preseason.
The Stars went 15-16 in 2019 and currently do not have any matches left on their schedule. Alyssa Tinker served as coach of Stephens’ Overwatch team after serving as the Rainbow Six Siege manager in 2018.
Stephens is home to the nation’s first varsity collegiate all-women’s eSports team. Stephens is a member of the National Association of Collegiate eSports (NACE). The association includes 90 % of varsity collegiate eSports teams in the country.