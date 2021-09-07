In a close battle between in-state opponents, the Stars failed to capitalize when it mattered against Westminster, giving the Blue Jays a 3-2 victory (23-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-19, 15-13).
Things were looking up for the Stars heading into the fourth set, securing the second and third sets previously. However, the Blue Jays squashed all momentum during the fourth, going on a significant run that sent the match to the deciding set.
This did not deter the Stars, as they came out on fire during the start of the fifth set, putting themselves up 10-6. Despite the comfortable lead, the Blue Jays caught the Stars off guard down the stretch of the set, rallying to a 14-11 lead.
Though the Stephens managed to score the next two points, it wasn’t enough to extend the fifth set past 15 points. A spike from the Blue Jays sent the Stars packing without a win to show for their effort.
Westminster is now sitting at 1-1, with their only loss of the year being to Columbia College on Sept. 1. The win also marks the 6th consecutive victory over Stephens, a streak dating back to 2011.
On the other hand, the Stars are still struggling to find their identity early in the season, winning just three sets in total so far. Despite an 0-5 start, they will look towards a clean slate this weekend at home for their doubleheader against Cottey and Iowa Wesleyan.
Cougars volleyball ends four-game win drought
Columbia College volleyball (8-4) defeated Bendictine in straight sets at the Southwell Complex in Columbia, ending a run of four straight losses.
The Cougars won each of the first two sets 25-18, before strolling to a 25-13 third-set win to clinch the tie.
Outside hitter Sidney Branson led CC with eight kills in the contest. Sophomore OH Ellie Rockers added seven, and freshman middle hitter Abby Massengill notched six.
It was Columbia’s first game since returning home from Sioux City, Iowa, where it lost all four of its games in the Labor Day Classic. Three of the losses were against ranked opposition.
The Cougars are back on the road for their next game, facing off against Graceland (Iowa) and Concordia (Nebraska) at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, respectively, in Baldwin, Kansas.