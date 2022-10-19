Stephens goalkeeper Cordelia Dallam attempted to block a penalty-kick shot by Columbia College forward Delfina Zolesio Fernandez Blanco, which was sent right up the middle. Even though Dallam guessed correct, the ball sailed through her hands and into the net for the team’s fourth goal conceded.
The penalty kick was also the story of the Stars’ 7-0 loss Wednesday at Battle High School. Although Dallam made eight saves, the difference in strength between the two teams was apparent. Stephens struggled to control the midfield, and the Stars forwards were not getting the ball. An impressive goalkeeping performance was not enough for Stephens.
“Columbia College is a really good team, I don’t see anyone beating them in our conference,” Stephens coach Bruce Palmbaum said.
The Cougars had a high number of chances early in the first half. The team’s high press and control of possession time eventually led to goals for Macie Lucas and Abigail Logan less than 10 minutes into the match. And Columbia didn’t let its foot off the gas.
While Palmbaum remained animated on the sidelines, the Stars still struggled to get looks.
In the 14th minute, Columbia striker Jewel Morelan scored the third goal. A few minutes later, Zolesio’s penalty kick had the Cougars up four goals in only 21 minutes.
Dallam made several saves to help her team avoid falling further behind, and the half ended 4-0.
The second half started with Cougars goals from Izzy Cole and Madeleine Shylanski within two minutes of the restart.
In the 54th minute, Shylanski managed to find another opportunity by taking advantage of a CC defender’s mistake to score the seventh and final goal of the evening.
Palmbaum accepted the loss and thought his team performed well during the second half.
“We’ve got to figure out how to score. That’s probably the next thing we need to figure out,” Palmbaum said, “Just working on finishing and transition offensively and defensively.”
The Stars are next on the road against Central Baptist College at noon Saturday at Conway, Arkansas.
Columbia College next hosts William Woods at 6 p.m. Friday at R. Marvin Owens Field.