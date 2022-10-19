Stephens goalkeeper Cordelia Dallam attempted to block a penalty-kick shot by Columbia College forward Delfina Zolesio Fernandez Blanco, which was sent right up the middle. Even though Dallam guessed correct, the ball sailed through her hands and into the net for the team’s fourth goal conceded.

The penalty kick was also the story of the Stars’ 7-0 loss Wednesday at Battle High School. Although Dallam made eight saves, the difference in strength between the two teams was apparent. Stephens struggled to control the midfield, and the Stars forwards were not getting the ball. An impressive goalkeeping performance was not enough for Stephens.

