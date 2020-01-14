Miguel Paredes, who has longstanding ties to Missouri and Columbia, has been hired as athletics director at Stephens College, the school announced Tuesday. He becomes Stephens’ fifth athletics director.
Paredes comes to Stephens after a year as the admissions coordinator for transfer students at NCAA Division III Westminster College in Fulton, and he was a learning specialist and defensive backs coach at Battle High School in 2018-19. Before that, he coached defensive backs at Centralia Intermediate School in 2017-18.
“Miguel is a problem solver with a unique ability to bring people together around a common vision,” said Laura Nunnelly, Stephens’ vice president of student development, in a release. “I am confident he will have an immediate and profound impact on the Stars success by building new relationships and new sources of revenue, while recruiting and retaining extraordinarily talented coaches, students and staff.”
A native of Brownsville, Texas, Paredes earned a B.A. in physical educations and health from Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa, where he played safety and linebacker for four seasons from 2000-03. He spent three later seasons at his alma mater as defensive backs coach and an admissions coordinator for transfer students.
In 2009, he earned a Master of Education degree from Central Methodist in Fayette, and was the associate head football coach, defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator during two stints over eight seasons at CMU. While there, Paredes oversaw football fundraising activities, facilitated football operations and served as an academic coordinator and compliance officer for the program.
His background also includes three years as an assistant director of athletics for academic outreach at Division II Texas A&M-Kingsville.
“I’m excited to work with the college’s outstanding coaches, talented student-athletes and dedicated faculty and staff to build on the strong foundation that has been developed over the last several years,” Paredes said in a news release. “I look forward to moving Stephens College to even higher levels in all aspects of the student-athlete experience.”
Paredes’ hire is effective immediately, taking over for Joshua Steffen, who has been Stephens’ interim athletics director since April 2019. Steffen is the school’s head basketball coach.
“Miguel was a unique candidate and is a perfect fit for taking Stephens Athletics forward,” said Steffen, who served on the search committee. “I’m excited to assist and support Miguel as we werite this next chapter in Stars history.”