Most people aren’t lucky enough to turn their hobby into a career, especially by accident.
In 2018, after years of playing video games just to play them, Adrienne McIntire offered to help out a struggling eSports player on her friend’s Kent State team and found herself seamlessly transitioning into their assistant coach. She had found her calling.
McIntire went on to help build several teams at Kent State over the past two and a half years. Additionally, she served as an assistant coach for the Plus Mafia and Honey Badgers online club teams throughout 2019. McIntire came to mid-Missouri after serving as head coach of the University of Massachusetts Amherst club Legion B during 2019. After her last online team disbanded, McIntire secured the position of the fourth eSports coach in Stephens history. She is replacing Alyssa Tinker, who resigned in December.
Stephens Director of Athletics Miguel Paredes said that McIntire’s vision set her apart from other potential candidates.
“She spoke about curating competition amongst our current players now and putting pressure on them at the varsity level,” Paredes said. “And from the recruiting aspect, she had ideas of holding clinics and games on campus.”
The Stephens eSports program began in 2017 as the first varsity Overwatch team at any women’s college. The Stars are a member of the National Association of Collegiate eSports (NACE) and compete in the Tespa series.
McIntire is facing difficulty connecting with players in the current climate and is waiting to hear back from a few players in order to officially meet the team, most likely virtually. In comparison to other sports, her coaching methods shouldn’t be disturbed too greatly.
“Everything I’ve done up until I got this job has been purely online. I usually sit in a call with the players and watch their games and what I usually have them focus on is the micro plays versus understanding the game as a whole,” McIntire said.
“I’m still fully capable of doing everything I would be doing on campus, online, it’s just a matter of whether players have that capability at home themselves,” McIntire said.
Players may not have the resources or setup that they would have access to at school and internet connection isn’t always reliable, making getting through practice difficult.
McIntire has already begun scouting new prospects for the fall.
“I think offering an all-female team that has the same opportunities as other teams is going to be a really big appeal for people who weren’t considering the option otherwise,” McIntire said.
Paredes is hopeful for the upcoming semester.
“With Adrienne’s knowledge and experience, knowing people professionally and working with some Division One teams, I think she’s going to be a huge reason why our numbers are going to go up as far as eSports,” Paredes said.