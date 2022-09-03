Stephens soccer team lost 1-0 to Graceland on Saturday at Battle . The Stars are on a four-game losing streak to open the season .
In the 66th minute, Graceland goalkeeper Jessica Kenward threw the ball to defender Rachel Armit, who took the ball through the middle of the field and passed it to striker Emily Carmen. Carmen then scored the only goal of the game with a powerful kick which helped lead the team to win.
In this matchup, Stephens played a number of strong wingers who were able to break passes and drive the ball through Graceland's side of the field, causing pressure on the opposition repeatedly.
In the 4th minute, Stephens right winger Cailey Foss sent a cross down the right side of the field that was broken up by a defender. Just three minutes later, Foss got another chance to send the ball from the right side of the field to the penalty box, which was cleared off the line.
Stars left winger Kailee Wisber was quite active in the first half on both sides of the court, covering a lot of ground on the run. Just a minute into the opening half, Wisber brought the ball into the box from the left side and nearly scored.
Then Wisber switched to the right side of the field and got away from the opponent's wing-back to cross the ball several times in the 22nd, 26th, and 33rd minutes, but the goalkeeper or other defenders were able to solve all the passing and shots.
The Graceland forwards also had four better chances at a goal in the first half, but none found the back of the net.
In the second half, both teams increased their pressure significantly , with Stephens midfielder Olivia Wheeler pulling the strings several times and looking to cut in from the left.
Wisber's offense was also aggressive in the second half, as in the 55th minute, she broke down the right side of the field and the rest of Stephens' attackers pressed high together, taking several shots on goal that were all saved by the opposing goalkeeper.
In the 64th minute, Wisber again cut inside the box and was brought down by a defender to give Stephens a penalty kick. But she missed the chance to put her team ahead when her own penalty kick was taken away by the goalkeeper.
Wisber said she would continue to use her speed to create a threat on the wing in the coming games. “I think I could have crossed it more and had better shots, but I tried, and I beat them as much as I could,” she said.
After conceding a total of nine goals in its previous two games, Stephens lost this game just 1-0. Stephens coach Bruce Palmbaum believed that the team’s first winning is coming soon.
“I think we deserved to win. Missed a Penalty kick. And we also had a number of shots. We played a good game, but they did too,” Palmbaum said.
Palmbaum also thought that the players' excellent performance had significantly reduced the number of goals conceded compared to the previous two matches.
“We definitely improved on the defense, especially in the midfield. I think we improved, for sure,” Palmbaum said.
Volleyball splits doubleheader
Stephens volleyball played two road matches Saturday in Elida, Ohio . The Stars won 3-1 against Northwestern Ohio and lost 3-1 to Huntington .
The team will travel to Kansas City for its next match against Avila on Sept. 7.