Stephens soccer team lost 1-0 to Graceland on Saturday at Battle . The Stars are on a four-game losing streak to open the season .

In the 66th minute, Graceland goalkeeper Jessica Kenward threw the ball to defender Rachel Armit, who took the ball through the middle of the field and passed it to striker Emily Carmen. Carmen then scored the only goal of the game with a powerful kick which helped lead the team to win.

