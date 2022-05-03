Stephens softball freshman pitcher Gillian Hale and outfielder Lyndsey Hood were named to the All-American Midwest Conference first and second teams, respectively, Tuesday.
Hale stood out at the plate with a .432 batting average with 1.143 on base percentage. In total, Hale had 32 hits, 23 RBI and 13 extra base hits and played a critical role on the mound.
Hood improved from her strong sophomore season with a .373 BA and an OPS of .970. She had 28 hits, five RBI and a .467 slugging percentage.
Hale and Hood were two of the nine Stars to receive academic all-conference honors. Kalea Baker, Cassidy Filipiak, Tatianna Hawkins, Lauren Huskey, Lindsay Picha, Clara Pyle and Mariah Thibodeaux also earned academic honors.