Turnovers, turnovers, and turnovers. That's what killed the shine of the Stars.
In an opportunity to prove itself against a conference opponent, Stephens basketball extended its losing streak against Lindenwood-Belleville to 15 after it lost 64-40 Thursday night. What started out as a good outing for the Stars, quickly turned into a battle for survival.
After a loss such as this, one could point to the fact that the Lynx went to the free throw line almost twice as much as the Stars did to be the reason for the loss. One could also argue about the difference in shooting percentage. Lindenwood converted 38% of its shots, whereas Stephens made just 28% of its shots.
But none of this would tell the true story of the game, because possession of the ball is where the heart of this problem lies.
For the Stars, turnovers have been a constant issue this season. In all of its losses, and even in one of its wins, Stephens has racked up over 20 turnovers per game. Against Lindenwood, the Stars totaled 28 turnovers. All of those lost opportunities led to points on the other end for the Lynx. The trouble doesn't end there, though. To go with the turnovers, Stephens fouled Lindenwood about 20 times in the contest.
If Stephens wants to win more games this season, it needs to address its trouble in taking care of the ball, doubly so because the Stars have identified themselves as a passing-heavy team.
Every possession is a chance to score in basketball. If you consistently turn the ball over, you give up possessions to the other team. And if you give possessions to the other team, you give them another chance to score. The Stars should know this, as they did the same thing in their win over St. Louis College of Pharmacy on Tuesday.
While this was not the result Stephens wanted, there are still plenty of chances for the team to prove itself moving forward. The Stars are already shaping up to look better than last season's squad, but if they are to have any hope of making waves in the American Midwest Conference, they needs to stop losing possessions.
Stephens College's next game is on the road against Missouri Baptist at 1 p.m. Saturday in St. Louis.