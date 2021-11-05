Stephens College soccer campaign ended Friday in St. Louis, with the Stars losing to Harris-Stowe 3-2 in the American Midwest Conference quarterfinals.
The game had a lot of themes similar to the first encounter Oct. 12, with the Stars getting a goal late in the first half to take a 1-0 lead because of Anya Castelli — her seventh of the season.
Rachael Manly scored the equalizer for the Hornets with less than two minutes to go in the first half.
Harris Stowe took the lead at 51:18 from Annesta Richards and got the insurance goal in the 85th minute from Mary Grace Angeli.
Mercedes Carpenter scored her first goal for the Stars with 22 seconds to make it a game, but it wasn't enough.
Stephens ends the season at 7-11 and finishes conference play 3-7. Despite the .388 record, the Stars improved on their .231 record in 2020 under the direction of first season head coach Bruce Palmbaum.
The Stars' future looks bright with 13 freshmen on the roster.
Stephens basketball drops season opener to Crowley’s Ridge
A tightly contested game between Stephens and Crowley’s Ridge in Manhattan, Kansas, ended 78-71 in favor of the Pioneers.
The Stars are now 2-1 against the Pioneers all time and 2-8 in season openers over the last 10 years.
Stephens takes on Randall University at noon Saturday..
CC men's cross country finishes third behind Dukes win
Columbia College men's cross country finished third as a team at the AMC Championships with a score of 65. Missouri Baptist and William Woods finished first and second, respectively.
The Cougars were led by Alexander Dukes, who won his third individual conference title in the 8k race with a time of 26 minutes, 9.35 seconds.
CC women's cross country take team, individual titles
Peri Welch's individual conference title led Columbia College women's cross country to a team AMC title. The Cougars won the title by two points over William Woods.
Welch won her title convincingly, finishing at 18:07.04, 41.67 seconds faster than William Woods' Ellie Dimond in second.
Mixed results for MU swim and dive
No. 14/20 Missouri men and women's swimming and diving results were a bit of a mixed bag. Facing off against Purdue both men and women's teams came out ahead by scores of 160-139 and 179-121, respectively.
However, things wouldn't fair as well against No. 6/4 Michigan. The men and women Tigers would lose to the Wolverines 193-106 and 215-85, respectively.
Missouri did have some standout performances, most notably fifth year Sarah Thompson for the women's swim team. She won first place in the 100 yard butterfly (52.16). A new personal best time in the event, she also becomes the third fastest women's 100 fly swimmer all-time at Missouri. She also won first in the 50 freestyle (22.08).
For the men's team there were exceptional performance as well, with seniors Jack Dahlgren and Danny Kovac leading the way. Dahlgren won first in the 100 backstroke (46.58) and 200 back (1:40.97), and Kovac finished in first for the 100 fly (46.14). Both Dahlgren and Kovac were the first two legs of Missouri's first place 400 free relay, along with Grant Bochenski and Ben Patton (2:53.23).
Thompson, Dahlgren and Kovac were the only swimmers for the Tigers to win first in individual events on Friday.
Missouri's next meet will be the Mizzou Invite at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 17th.