Stephens soccer isn’t done yet.
The Stars defeated the Lyon Scots 1-0 in a thrilling back-and-forth game to end their six-game losing streak Tuesday afternoon. In a must-win contest against Lyon, Stephens kept its American Midwest Conference Championship hopes alive.
Stephens began the match aggressive phsyically. A problem the Stars have faced a few times this season was getting roughed up by other teams. This issue was especially apparent in Stephens’ game against William Woods University, where the Owls physically dominated the field and didn’t allow the Stars to get anything going offensively. The game ended 4-0 in favor of William Woods.
But that wasn’t the case Tuesday. Stephens improved both in its physical play on the ball and in keeping control of it when it mattered most.
The team’s defense was another pillar of support during the game. On numerous occasions the defenders repelled the Scots’ attack and countered with their own push up the field. And when Lyon did manage to break through Stephens’ defenders, Maeghan Ely made critical saves, including one in the last minute of regulation.For all of the first half and a large portion of the second half, the game remained scoreless as the teams battled it out. Both squads desperately attempted again and again to score, as they knew the match would alter the picture of the AMC Championships.
The top eight teams of the AMC compete in the AMC Championship tournament for the conference title. Lyon College is the No. 8 seed, while Stephens is the No. 9 seed after Williams Baptist’s Tuesday night loss to Freed-Hardeman. With their win against the Scots, the Stars denied the Scots the chance to cement their place in the playoffs and gave the other lower-ranked conference teams a shot at making a run themselves.
A few times, Stephens looked to be falling into old habits. At halftime the Scots had 12 shots with three on goal, while the Stars only had two shots. But in the second half, the Stars made adjustments to their offensive formation to put the pressure back on the Scots.
Leading up to the goal, the Stars continually pushed against the Scots’ defense. After a failed attack, Lyon attempted to take the ball back up the field. But Stars defender Savana Johnson shot the ball away twice. On the second attempt, Lyon’s goalkeeper dove to block the shot but sent the ball out of bounds behind the goal.
Anya Castelli, Stephens leading scorer and the fourth-leading scorer in the AMC, took the corner. Castelli backed up, pointed her finger in the air and sent the ball flying high over the Lyon defenders. Without a deflection, the ball curved enough to hit the corner of the net, and the Stars finally took the lead.
After the goal, the Stars successfully defended all of the Scots’ attempts to even up the score and walked away winners of the match.
But Stephens is by no means in the clear. Although the Stars should celebrate this much-needed win against Lyon, there is still much at play in the AMC. To capture the eight seed, Stephens needs Lyon and Williams Baptist to lose both of its remaining two conference games of the regular season, while the Stars need to win every game.
If that wasn’t hard enough, they have a game coming up on the road against the AMC No. 1 seed Columbia College, who hasn’t dropped a conference game this year. For now, though, the Stars have regained their position as the No. 9 seed in the AMC.
Stephens’ next game is at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Columbia College. in Columbia.