William Woods University defeated Stephens College 4-0 Saturday in a game marked by the Owls’ physical dominance.
The Owls shot the ball 45 times with 16 of those shots being on goal. Compare that to Stephens College’s six shots with only three being on goal, the story of the match is plain to see for all. As soon as play began William Woods took control of the midfield and dictated play. They methodically kept attacking the Stars’ defense over and over again.
For a time the Stars held their own against the tide of offense. Goalie Kaylee Swinford made crucial saves on numerous occasions and other players made key defensive stops to keep the team in the game early on. But eventually William Woods’ offensive grit and pressure wore down the home team. Owls forward Colleen Bayer opened the scoring off a cross into the box from Savannah Smith. After that the contest went all downhill for the Stars.
But Coach Kurtis Boardsen knew this would be a hard matchup for his team heading into the game.
“It’s kind of like a Williams Woods M.O. to have that kind of play in the midfield and I think they did a good job of spreading us out. We kind of fell out of our shape and that caused us to have to chase the ball a little bit more than what we are accustomed to and what we frankly should be doing,” Boardsen said. “Credit to William Woods, they’re a very physical team, a very big team. And they work very, very hard. You have to give credit where credit is due to a team like that.”
All is not lost for the Stars though. By all accounts they have done better than many had expected them to. As it stands right now, Stephens College is 5-5 this season, and the Stars can certainly win more games if they get their style of play going.
Compared to last season at around the same time of the year, Stephens was sitting at 2-8. Although Saturday’s game was a rough loss, Stephens shouldn’t take it too hard.
“I mean moving on is kind of the big thing. We need to put this one in the rear view mirror and forget about it,” Boardsen said. “We’re 5-5 after 10 games and 2-2 in our conference, it’s one of the best starts that we’ve had in the school’s history. Frankly I think the women should be proud of that mark.”
Stephens College’s next contest is against the Lindenwood University-Belleville Lynx at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Belleville, Il.