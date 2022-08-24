Stephens soccer returned to the pitch for its season opener, falling to Evangel 2-1 on Wednesday at Battle High School. The Stars’ loss was their third to the Valor in the past six years.

Stephens played aggressive on the offensive end in the first half. Five minutes into the match, a corner kick sailed in before being blocked by Chloe Hancock, Evangel’s goalkeeper. One minute later, Stephens striker Isabel Massud fired a long shot from outside the box that was too slow and easily saved.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you