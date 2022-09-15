Stephens goalkeeper Sofia Ramos contributed 11 saves but could not help her team avoid a loss. The Stars fell 5-2 against Grace College on Thursday in Columbia.
Grace dominated the game with 34 shots and 16 shots on goal. Lancers forward JJ Aalbue contributed 10 shots and scored two goals, playing an outstanding game.
Even in the face of an inferior situation, Stephens forward Kailee Wisber also performed well , scoring two goals with just three shots.
Grace pressed hard in the first half of the game, getting more chances. Just 30 minutes in, Aalbue finished off the scoring to help her team take a 2-0 lead into halftime.
Grace took a three-goal lead in the 52nd minute on a goal by Luna Gianotti. But less than a minute later, Wisber scored a goal to help cut the deficit to two.
In the 59th minute, Grace freshman Lucy Schmitt scored off an assist from Aalbue to extend the Lancers’ lead back to three.
Then, in the 71st minute, Helena Vieira Rijo scored Grace’s fifth goal, but less than four minutes later, Wisber got another goal back for Stephens.
Stephens will continue its homestand when it faces Bellevue at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Stephens volleyball completes sweep
Stephens volleyball defeated Baptist Bible College 3-0 in Thursday’s match in Springfield.
The Stars will play University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy in St. Louis at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Columbia.