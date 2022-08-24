Stephens soccer returned to the pitch for its season opener, falling to Evangel University 2-1 on Wednesday in Columbia. The Stars loss was their third to the Valor in the past six years.
Stephens played aggressive on the offensive end in the first half. Five minutes into the match, a corner kick sailed in before being blocked by Chloe Hancock, Evangel’s goalkeeper. One minute later, Stephens striker Isabel Massud fired a long shot from outside the box that was too slow and easily saved.
In the 32nd minute, the Evangel’s striker Reese Hertel found a hole in the Stephens defense and moved wide, shooting and scoring on the far side of the net to give her team the lead. Stephens went into halftime trailing 1-0.
Stephens started the second half with a lot of pressure in Valor territory. Devin Dowell and Paulina Oettl both had chances to score but couldn’t find the back of the net. In the 63rd minute, Cailey Foss missed a chance in the front of the box, putting the shot inches away from the frame.
Shortly after, Hertel seized the moment again and scored to help Evangel take a two-goal lead.
With five minutes to play, Dominique Webster committed a foul in the penalty area, and the referee awarded Stephens a penalty kick. Mackenzi Munro fired the shot into the net above the goalkeeper’s fingertips.
Munro is focused more on the team going forward than her goal. “I think it was a great game. We started a lot to work on, a lot to improve on, but I think it’s a good start to the season,” she said.
After the game, Stephens coach Bruce Palmbaum said that the team attacking would gradually improve as the team progressed into subsequent games.
“Well, I think that was our first game. Obviously they played before us, so we were just trying to figure it out, trying to get caught up to the pace of college soccer,” Palmbaum said.
Overall, Palmbaum was satisfied with his players’ performance.
“You know, the girls played really hard. It was a tough match, and Evangel is a good team, no question. And just looking forward to the game on Saturday,” Palmbaum said.