Head soccer coach Kurtis Boardsen has one goal in mind this season: get people talking about Stephens College.
After a rocky season that was riddled with injuries last year, Boardsen hopes that Stephens enter play as a team to be feared in the tough American Midwest Conference.
“I wanna scare some coaches,” Boardsen said. “I want to establish us as a team that you better mark down on the calendar, and you better be ready for us. Because when we show up we’re all business and we’re gonna be there to play you. I tell the girls all the time, make the other team be like 'Hey, what the heck just happened, like this wasn’t supposed to be a game. This should have been a win for us’.”
And for the Stars, all of that starts at practice.
Boardsen believes that the more energy you put into something, the more you’ll get out of it. So he puts all of himself into his job as a head coach. Every week day morning at 7 a.m., Boardsen is out with the team at Hickman High School, running practice with an enthusiastic energy. The Stars hustle through practice, running scrimmages and game scenarios.
He emphasizes to his team that this season, he wants to pick up the offense, to stop being one dimensional and to control the midfield. But, Boardsen is also preaching patience when necessary. And with new offensive weapons coming in, the Stars are hoping to control the game more, and even out the playing field.
As a former player, Boardsen knows what he’s talking about. Boardsen has played for numerous soccer clubs most of his life, including four years as a defender for Westminster College from 2007 to 2010. He even helped the Westminster Blue Jays to a SLIAC Tournament Championship run in his time there. He says this helps him connect with his team, which is critical, as he himself was once in their shoes.
Midfielder Saffron Lancaster, recently named captain, agrees that Boardsen’s experience as a player has helped the team out tremendously.
“He gets super excited to just be able to play with us still. I think that really helps with his coaching abilities because he knows how the game works,” Lancaster said. “That’s what I appreciate in a coach, when they’re able to be well-rounded enough to not only coach me but also teach me. Because anybody can yell at a bunch of collegiate women just to run up and down a field.”
Both Lancaster and Boardsen are excited for the upcoming season, but the team has a long schedule ahead, if they wish to be feared in their conference. After the first couple of games this season, the Stars mostly face an uphill battle against teams that they haven’t beaten in years. This also includes the local Columbia College women’s soccer team, which they haven’t defeated since 2012.
However, the Stars are up to the challenge. Everyone at Stephens recognizes that this season will be one of growth and that the bar is set high. With their new formations and key players, the Stars are looking to shock the country.
“There’s a reason these girls are playing in colleges,” Boardsen said. “Let’s play like it and show no weaknesses in there.”